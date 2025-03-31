WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 79,486 Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Citizens by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Citizens Stock Down 4.8 %

Citizens stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.11.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

