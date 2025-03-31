WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $713.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

