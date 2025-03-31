WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $305,000 in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of TSS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000.

TSSI opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. TSS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

