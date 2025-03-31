WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

PDCO stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

