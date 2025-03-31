WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 11,618 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of James River Group worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,073,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 150,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

