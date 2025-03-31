WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,352 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ML. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Activity

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $99,127.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,335 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $982.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.39 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

