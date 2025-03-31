WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 159,301 Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of SNDL worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SNDL in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in SNDL by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.61. SNDL Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.39.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $179.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.10 million. Equities analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

