WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.21% of AudioEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $54,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 345.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.26 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 million, a PE ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other AudioEye news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $204,687.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,338.98. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

