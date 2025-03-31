WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,797 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Auna worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Auna SA has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

