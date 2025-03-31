Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $94,906,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

WTFC stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

