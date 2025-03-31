Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider Buys £149,500 in Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider Sven Borho purchased 50,000 shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149,500 ($193,302.30).
Shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock traded down GBX 5.54 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 297.50 ($3.85). 2,630,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,497. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.29. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 294.30 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.57.
WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.
