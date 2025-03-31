Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 405,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 243,395 shares.The stock last traded at $5.04 and had previously closed at $5.41.
Yalla Group Trading Down 4.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
