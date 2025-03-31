YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 616,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 939,745 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.50.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.