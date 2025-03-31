YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 616,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 939,745 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

