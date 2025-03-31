Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 422 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zenas Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zenas Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas Biopharma $5.00 million N/A -2.30 Zenas Biopharma Competitors $154.14 million -$11.26 million -57.26

Zenas Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zenas Biopharma. Zenas Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zenas Biopharma Competitors 826 2266 4730 56 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zenas Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zenas Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 389.60%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 52.12%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma Competitors -14,682.20% 39.10% -32.41%

Dividends

Zenas Biopharma pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Zenas Biopharma pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 119.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.