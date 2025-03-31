Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

ZNTL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

