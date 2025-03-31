ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 1,355,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, engages in the provision of internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers critical illness, health, and medical outpatient and emergency insurance; e-commerce insurance; flight accident, flight delay, travel accident, and flight or hotel cancellation insurance; motor insurance; cargo and shipping return insurance; credit and bond insurance; pet, pet food safety, pet transport protection, pet anesthesia accident, and employee accident insurance; liability insurance; and phone screen cracking, drone, and household property insurance solutions.

