Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.6 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $707.63 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $477.21 and a 52-week high of $711.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.97.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
