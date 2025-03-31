Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.6 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $707.63 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $477.21 and a 52-week high of $711.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.97.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

