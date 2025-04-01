10,347 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

