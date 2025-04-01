1,200 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

