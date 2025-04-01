12,367 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $306.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day moving average of $322.85. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

