1,772 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

