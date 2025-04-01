22,222 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

