226 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,755,958,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

