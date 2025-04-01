250 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies stock opened at $589.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

