2,895 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $361.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

