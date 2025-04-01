3,409 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8,027.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $221.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.51. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

