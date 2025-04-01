3,482 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.