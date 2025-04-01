41,466 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

