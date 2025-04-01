4,239 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

SSR Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

