4,297 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total transaction of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,641,035.90. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 691.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

