4,620 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 348,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aflac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,676,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,400,000 after acquiring an additional 263,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aflac by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 54,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

