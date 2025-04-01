50,000 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Acquired by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.06% of Red Cat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCAT. Northland Capmk upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.32. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

