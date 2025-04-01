525 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,869.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,264.03 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,492.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8,473.83.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

