8,801 Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 272.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 26.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,380,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after buying an additional 498,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

CCSI stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $450.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.