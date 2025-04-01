908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,673,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 385,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,759. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $151.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

