9,545 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.1 %

CBU opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $73.39.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,443.22. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

