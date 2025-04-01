Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells $119,500.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
ABEO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 867,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
