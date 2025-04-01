Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells $119,500.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

ABEO traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 867,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abeona Therapeutics

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.