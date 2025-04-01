abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asia Focus had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Shares of LON:AAS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 289 ($3.73). 120,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,826. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 258 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.93). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.40.

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

