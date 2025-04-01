Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Accuray Price Performance
ARAY stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
