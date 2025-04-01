Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Acme United Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $39.61 on Friday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.
Acme United Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 24.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acme United
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.