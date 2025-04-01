ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ACR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 18,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,947. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,718,301.33. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,978 shares of company stock worth $703,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

