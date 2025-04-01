Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc Purchases 1,068,297 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 1,068,297 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $7,232,370.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,867,303.81. The trade was a 7.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 1,333,188 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $8,932,359.60.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc bought 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,422.80.

On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $4,318,191.96.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AEVA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Aeva Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.