Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.
