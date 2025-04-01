AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 710.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,472 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $46.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

