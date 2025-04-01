AIA Group Ltd Has $523,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

