AIA Group Ltd Makes New $653,000 Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

