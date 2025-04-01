Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $174.40 and last traded at $177.96. 32,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.22.

Airbus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.01.

Institutional Trading of Airbus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

