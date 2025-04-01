aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One aixbt by Virtuals token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market cap of $92.57 million and $50.60 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,961.04 or 0.99816719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,654.37 or 0.98263283 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.11014223 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $49,668,629.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

