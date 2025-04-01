Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NYSE:AA opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $47.77.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
