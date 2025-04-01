Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,491,000 after buying an additional 165,420 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AA opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -190.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

