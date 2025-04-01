Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

